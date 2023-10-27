THERE’S only one topic for this week’s column, the passing of one of our biggest supporters, the one and only Dave Courtney

I spoke to him last Friday and we chatted about life and all things BKB™.

Dave was always good to my son, Cody.

On Sunday, I missed over 100 phone calls while I was out with my family and knew it had to be big news.

It was a shock to discover Dave has gone.

There are larger-than-life characters and then there was Dave Courtney. What a character he was.

He wrote several books about his life and could have written more. The stories he had to leave out were surely the best ones!

Dave was a huge fan of BKB™, right from the very start. He was at our shows in Coventry long before we moved to the O2 Arena and beyond. Dave was with us every step of the way, throwing every punch.

He would joke that he was a dreadful boxer himself and perhaps that’s why he had so much respect for fighting men.

Dave knew how hard it was.

He helped get BKB™ column inches in the early days when it was a struggle to get noticed and accepted and he stayed with us on a journey that’s taken us all around the world.

He was at every single BKB™ show – and loved every single minute of it.

We will definitely honour Dave at BKB 35 on Saturday, November 25.

We have yet to decide what our tribute will be, but we know that Dave needs to be recognised for his contribution to this sport and our company.

I will sit down with Jim over the next few days to decide what the tribute will be, but rest assured, Dave will always be remembered by everyone here at BKB™.

Until next week Joe Smith-Brown