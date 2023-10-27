Long-Absent Chaser Could Cause A Shock

It makes a pleasant change to have a meeting as good as Aintree on a Sunday afternoon and although high class racing is, by definition, trickier to solve, that is part of the fun of my job as we continue the hunt for more winners. The Old Roan Handicap Chase at 2.00pm is, in many people’s eyes, the race of the day having been won by the likes of Frodon in the past, but we will see a new name engraved on the trophy today.

Hitman heads he weights and is expected to have a good season according to trainer Paul Nicholls but I am going to take a chance on the fitness of the long absent My Drogo who arrives with outstanding stats. He won his only start here at Aintree, has a three out of three record on the predicted going, two out of three over this sort of trip, and is likely to have more to offer after just the two starts over fences with a fall and an easy win at Cheltenham. Only eight, if he is fit enough he could be good enough to carry a mark of 153 (somehow 2lb less than his last victory), and with the Skelton team in good form, he could go close at a half-decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way My Drogo 2.00pm Aintree 9/2 most bookmakers