THERE’S so much for fans of BKB™ to look forward to in the coming months!

Our first show in Thailand went viral on the internet. The fights were exciting and the setting was beautiful.

I watched the show twice. Once to watch the fights and the second time to appreciate the scenery!

Because of that show’s success, we are planning to go back to Thailand later this year for another show.

We are also looking to put together another international show as BKB™ continues to grow.

Next for us is BKB 31 at the O2 Arena on Sunday, March 26.

The show features the return of the “Muhammad Ali of BKB.”

Dan Chapman gave himself that nickname after he defended his world flyweight title against Sean George in August, 2021.

Glenn McCrory saw bits of Prince Naseem Hamed from Dan that night, so that tells you how good he was.

Dan showed world-class skills and toughness. Sean caught him with a few and Dan took them well.

Dan won that fight on points and we haven’t seen him since because he’s been suffering with injuries.

He’s been back in the gym over the last few months and is ready to defend his world flyweight title again.

We were in talks with a possible challenger, but they have gone quiet recently. My guess is, they saw some of Dan’s fights on our YouTube channel and had second thoughts!

We have already confirmed the James Connelly-Marley Churcher fight for BKB 31 and what a fight Ryan Barrett-Brad Scott promises to be.

The vacant British cruiserweight championship is on the line when they square up.

Brad is a former UFC fighter who had that devastating one-round KO on his debut for BKB™ and we all know that Ryan brings everything every time he fights.

This is Ryan’s second shot at the British title after he lost that absolute war to Dan Podmore and I expect the fight with Brad to be just as good!

If you want to be there, move fast because tickets are selling well.

Joe Smith-Brown