Potter Won’t Be Snookered

A proper rarity here with five of the six runners trained by Willie Mullins, and the favourite trained by Gordon Elliott – all very strange when you consider Willie has won six of the last ten renewals and the last three on the bounce.

Mighty Potter is the one looking to dent the confidence of the Mullins battalions here and after two very impressive winning starts over fences following a decent hurdling career, he may well do just that and give the Elliott yard a boost ahead of Cheltenham which is sneaking up fast!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mighty Potter 1.40pm Leopardstown 5/4 Coral and Betfred