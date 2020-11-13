THIS month’s BKB Lockdown show features a few real fans’ favourites

One of my favourite moments in BKB history was when Paul Hitlz and Bash Fakouri ran to the centre of the ring and threw huge right hands at each other.

Bash hit the floor, picked himself up and carried on swinging.

Paul and Bash are both on the show on Friday, November 27 and so is bad boy Eric ‘Bloodaxe’ Olsen.

Love him or hate him, you can’t take your eyes off Eric!

There’s also British title action with Hall-of-Fame fighter Sean ‘The Outlaw’ George taking on Dean ‘Smudger’ Smith and Will Cairns has stepped in to face Scott McHugh after James Lilley was injured.

What a night it should be – and the show will definitely go on.

The O2 Arena has had to keep its doors shut this month and we have switched the show to a studio in Wakefield where MTK have been holding professional boxing shows.

It’s a shame we won’t have a crowd there, but you can watch every punch on www.fite.tv.

We have to say goodbye to one of our fighters this week.

We have had to let Robin Deakin go.

As the world’s leading bareknuckle company, it is our responsibility to look after our fighters and Robin was taking too much punishment.

His trainer rang up my business partner (Jim Freeman) and asked us not to put him on any more shows.

Robin was going to fight on our next show, then he said he was retiring.

Robin has retired a few times before and then come back, but if he comes back this time, he won’t be fighting for us.

We know he’s a tough man, a real gladiator, but everyone has to retire at some stage.

He had only sold about six tickets for our last show before it was cancelled, so maybe he’s losing support as well and that should tell him it’s time for him to bow out.

We all wish Robin the best for the future, but it’s for the best if he doesn’t fight on our shows anymore.

We move on and look forward to November 27

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown