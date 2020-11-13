Spending and pretending! I can help you with that

Your resident porn star is back with another column designed to help with all your relationship and sex-based issues! Got a problem? Write to me at [email protected] or find me on my social channels and I’ll use my 10 years’ experience in the adult industry to get to the bottom of it.

Did colleagues see my cock?!

Hi Lola,

I’ve been trying to break into the adult industry to make some extra money alongside my boring office job and created a twitter account to help raise my profile. I had to share my screen with colleagues on a recent video call and didn’t realise I had a window open with my new page fully visible! I fumbled around quickly to close it and thought no one had seen but my boss has since asked for a call next week and I’m worried I’ll get the sack or that photos of my todger will be sent around the company. Should I quit?!

P, Newcastle

Lola says: Lots of people have been forced to find extra work during the Covid crisis, but not everyone would be comfortable swapping their office job for a blowjob! Don’t jump the gun and quit. After all, your boss might want to talk to you about a new project or promotion. If they did see your dick pics, don’t worry! Explain that you’ve been finding it hard to make ends meet during lockdown and that your little sideline won’t affect your work. If you do get the boot, let me know and maybe we can shoot a scene together to get you up and running!!

I spent £1,000 on TV babe channels!

Hi Lola,

My girlfriend thinks I’m downstairs working my way through spreadsheets for work until the early hours. In reality, I’m spending a fortune on TV phone chat channels with hot babes! Since our last child came along, the missus hasn’t really had much interest in sex so, rather than pester her all the time, I found other ways to get myself off. I spent over £1000 last month and I’m worried she’ll soon find out if she looks at our bank statements but I don’t know if I can stop!

Gaz, Instagram

Lola says: I was on one of the channels myself a couple of weeks ago – I hope you enjoyed the show if you saw it! Premium rate lines aren’t cheap, so it might have been a bit of shock when you got your latest bill. Money would be the least of your problems if your girlfriend finds out, though! Talk to her and see if you can fix the issues you mention. You’ll find you have much less time to be playing with yourself in front of the TV if you’re too busy in bed with her!

Follow me here:

Twitter: @itsmelolamarie

Instagram: lolamarieofficial

onlyfans.com/itsmelolamarie