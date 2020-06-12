To me McGregor is all mouth and Sweeney is all trousers

No question, McGregor has done an awful lot for MMA and nobody has done more for bareknuckle boxing than Jimmy.

He has won world titles at three weights – without shouting his mouth off and getting under anyone’s skin the way McGregor has.

Jimmy is a much quieter character, but a true fighting man. He’s only lost two of 26 fights and both times, he said to me straight afterwards: ‘Get me the rematch.’

Jimmy just wants to prove he’s the better man and set records that will never be broken.

He says that when people talk about bareknuckle boxing in 100 years’ time, he wants them to remember him as the best ever.

So the next three years should be fun !

Jimmy has just agreed a new three-year deal and he wants the biggest fights.

It’s up to me and Jim Freeman to deliver them.

Now that McGregor has retired, I’m hoping Irish fans will get behind Jimmy.

If you haven’t watched Jimmy before, you are in for a shock. His style is unique.

Tom Ross, who commentates on our shows, has described Jimmy as “a snake charmer.”

Jimmy mesmerizes opponents.

I’m sure he’s going to give fans plenty more nights to remember having already provided us with some great bareknuckle memories.

One of his greatest battles was with Edgar Puerta, a Mexican who has fought at world level as a gloved boxer.

The third round was one of the best you will see in combat sports.

There were three knockdowns – Jimmy was down once and Puerta twice – and Jimmy went on to win on points.

Egdar is one of several fighters we have signed up to BKB during lockdown and on the evidence of his up-and-downer with Sweeney, his next fight is a must see.

We should be able to announce our next show soon.

We’ve been in talks with the Indigo at O2 Arena this week and we have a date in mind.

I can tell you that if we get the date we are looking at, it will be the first post-lockdown boxing show at the O2 Arena.

That’s great news for fans. The messages I receive daily tell me they are desperate for some action and we hear you !

It won’t be long now

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown