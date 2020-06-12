Insignia Of Rank weighted to go well in Irish Lincoln

Having slipped down the weights, Insignia Of Rank appeals each-way in today’s Paddy Power Irish Lincoln at the Curragh (7.15) at the 16/1 available with the sponsors who are paying six places.

This Joseph Murphy trained five-year-old has won two of his six starts at the track, landing a handicap oevr 1m 2f off a mark of 94 last May before going on to Listed glory over the 1m trip off this in June off an offical rating of 101.

He travelled ominously well in the latter befire squeezing through horses approaching the final furlong and staying on strongly to beat Old Glory by a short-head.

The runner-up was rated 102, the third 110, and the fourth went on to land a Listed contest of 110.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this and, after getting put up to 103 for that victory, he is now able to race off a reduced rating of 95.

It should enable him to be very competitive on the pick of his form at a venue which clearly suits.

So at the odds on offer, and enhanced place terms available, Insignia Of Rank looks well worth an interest in a typically fierce renewal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Insignia Of Rank (16/1 Paddy Power – BOG, paying 6 places)