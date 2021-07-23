TWO of our world champions this week committed their futures to BKB™

Dan Chapman and Ricardo Franco, the belt holders at bantamweight and lightweight respectively, have agreed new three-year deals.

Both have huge fights coming up.

Dan defends his title against Hall-of-Famer Sean George at BKB 21 on Saturday, August 14 and Ricardo has his much-anticipated rematch with Jimmy Sweeney on Saturday, September 11.

Their decision to extend their deals with us is proof they share my belief that the sport is going to continue growing.

By the time they are looking to renew their contracts in three years’ time I expect us to be putting on shows in America and Russia.

Russia’s leading sports channel – co owned by President Vladimir Putin – screen all our shows and it’s a matter of time before they are asking us to put on shows over there.

I’m so glad that Dan and Ricardo can see where the sport is going because I know they could have gone elsewhere.

As I wrote last week, Dan was a world class amateur who looked a shoo in for the 2012 London Olympics before being badly injured in an accident and his skills have been noticed by the top gloved boxing promoters.

Dan has been offered deals and turned them down. He sees bareknuckle boxing as his future and so does Ricardo.

He’s also been approached by other organisations to fight on their shows, but is sticking with BKB™.

Dan and Ricardo see how bright the future is.

The deal we have just agreed with Virgin Media is massive and will take our fighters into millions of homes.

I’m convinced that anyone who likes combat sports will like BKB™. For me, it’s more exciting than gloved boxing and better to watch than MMA

I’m sure millions of Virgin Media customers will agree with me!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown