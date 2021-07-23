Hopefully, It’s All In The Genes at Newmarket

One more horse for a Saturday and with the David O’Meara stable in red-hot form, it may be worth at least a second look at Genetique in the 4.15pm at Newmarket.

Formerly with Freddie Head in France, the son of Anodin won at Longchamp in May and wasn’t beaten that far even though he came home tenth at the same track last month, less than three lengths off the winner.

A mark of 82 looks reasonable for his UK handicap debut and sees him get in here off bottom weight, and although the predicted good to firm going is a question that needs answering, if he handles it (and as a son of Anodin he should), then he could yet surprise them all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each-Way Genetique 4.15pm Newmarket 13/2 SkyBet, Paddy Power and most bookmakers