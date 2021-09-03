WE follow one of the biggest fights in BKB history with another!

Dan Chapman announced himself by beating Hall-of-Fame fighter Sean ‘The Outlaw’ George on BKB 21 and next weekend (SEPTEMBER 11) is the rematch we’ve all been waiting for.

Jimmy Sweeney was the sport’s undisputed pound-for-pound No 1 – until he boxed Ricardo Franco in November, 2019.

Franco got off the floor to beat Sweeney on cuts.

We’ve had to wait nearly two years for the rematch. This is a fight that needs to happen in front of a crowd and Ricardo has also had his health problems.

As I’m sure you’ve read, he’s undergone life-saving surgery over the past few months.

Ricardo was out of hospital earlier than expected, was soon training again and is now competing in triathlons!

I know that he’s been to a top pro boxing gym to train where they say Ricardo is one of the fittest people they’ve ever seen!

We had Ricardo and Jimmy in the ring together at BKB 21 the other week and as you might imagine, they had differing views on how their rematch will turn out!

Jimmy said he will win inside five rounds, Ricardo says it will be over inside three.

Ricardo has cranked up the pressure ahead of the fight by saying that should he win, Sweeney may not fight again.

Jimmy responds by saying that nobody has ever beaten him twice.

Fans may remember Julian Lane edging him out on points, but a few months later, Jimmy had his revenge.

Jimmy says he’s learned from his mistakes and is training better than ever ahead of BKB 22.

Ricky Nelder is another veteran in action on the show. Ricky returns to face Ashley Gibson, who showed how dangerous he can be last November when taking out Darren Godfrey with a peach of a body shot.

Should be a great night

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown