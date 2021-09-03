Lies, Damned Lies, And Statistics

A look back though past renewals of this mile and three-quarter contest tells me that nothing rated over 101 has taken this in the last 20 runnings and that interestingly enough, removes current favourite Global Storm from the equation.

Age wise, three four and five-year-olds dominate, and if that trend continues, we can remove another seven from the list, leaving us with just the four horses – if only life were that easy eh?

Seventeen of the last twenty winners came home in the first five on their previous start so we can also lose The Trader, and we are left with a shortlist of Noble Masquerade, Rajinsky, and Rhythmic Intent, and I will back the first named each way and have a tricast all options to pennies for the hell of it.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Noble Masquerade 2.55pm Haydock 5/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, Bet Victor and others.