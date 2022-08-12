WE had several inductees into our Hall of Fame at BKB 27 the other week – including Jimmy Sweeney

Jimmy has been a real trailblazer for us, using a unique style to claim world titles in four different weight divisions.

Next time we see Jimmy in the ring at the O2 Arena he will be competing in one of the biggest fights in the history of BKB™.

He meets Barrie Jones in a rematch in the top-of-the-bill fight at BKB 28 on Saturday, September 3.

Barrie pulled off a stoppage win in April that Jimmy is desperate to avenge.

Jimmy is proud to say: “Nobody beats me twice” and the record books show he’s avenged previous losses in style.

Julian Lane found the Sweeney he faced in their rematch was a much better version he faced in their first fight and was beaten – and Ricardo Franco discovered the same.

He was well beaten by Jimmy in their rematch and the question on the lips of all fans of BKB™ – and all contact sports – is, ‘Can Barrie Jones do it again?’

Barrie knows how to win bareknuckle fights. Seven fights into his career and his record is a perfect 7-0 – with seven knockouts.

Barrie came from a professional gloved boxing background and has tweaked the skills that made him a success there to become one of the top fighters in BKB™.

He had that electrifying win in the States that made him huge over there and followed it with the win over Jimmy.

Barrie knows the rematch is sure to be much, much harder given Jimmy’s record in rematches and I think everyone watching can expect to see a classic that could well be remembered as one of the top BKB™ fights of them all.

Jimmy and Barrie are both highly skilled boxers who can punch and I can’t see their rematch being anything other than a classic.

Joe Smith-Brown