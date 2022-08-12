Kirby Horse Could Lord It

From sprinting to stamina for our final suggestion of the day when 11 are set to go to post over the mile and a half that rounds off the card.

Trainer Philip Kirby will be expecting a big run today from Lord Tarranaga, unbeaten at the track after two starts, and a distance winner at one over this C&D, and arriving in good form after a second at Carlisle last time out at the beginning of the month.

He doesn’t mind a battle which is a good thing in my view, likes the distance, the course, the surface, and he has won off this mark in the past, while Ryan Sexton clams 5lb from the saddle which may prove to be the icing on the cake.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lord Tarrananga 5.33pm Southwell 5/1 Bet365