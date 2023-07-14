WE have made two exciting additions to the BKB™ family this week

We’ve snapped up fighters from the Ukraine and Sweden and that’s proof we are making bareknuckle boxing a global sport, just as I said I would.

BKB TM shows are screened all over the world and it’s inevitable that some of those watching will start to think themselves: ‘I fancy a go at that.’

Danylo Hrebeniuk looks to have lots of potential.

Only 22 years old, the Ukrainian has already compiled an impressive CV in combat sports.

He won Ukrainian honours in both kickboxing and amateur boxing and has proved to be a knockout specialist in the professional gloved ring.

Danylo has won three of his four fights – and all three wins have come inside two rounds.

He has proved himself in the bareknuckle ring as well, winning five and drawing one of his seven fights.

Danylo is an ambitious young man with an impressive pedigree who sees his future with BKB™ and we are delighted by that news.

Mathilda Wilson was another new season this week.

She signed a three-year contract to fight with BKB TM.

Mathilda is from Sweden and has served an apprenticeship on smaller shows and has proved she is ready to fight for the biggest bareknuckle promoters of them all, BKB™!

We look forward to seeing her in action in the coming months and perhaps we will see her other half fighting for us as well at some stage in the future.

Liam Wilson is a seasoned fighter who trains with Mathilda and they push each other on.

Tickets are still on sale for BKB 33, staged at the O2 Arena on Saturday, July 29.

BKB 33 features the return of Jimmy Sweeney against KO machine Ionel Levitchi, Daniel Lerwell and CJ Mills going toe to toe in a rematch of one of the best fans we’ve seen in BKB™, the ‘Road to Thailand’ competition, a 50-50 match up between former UFC star Brad Scott and ex-gloved pro Kevin Greenwood and much, much more.

Get your tickets before they are all gone!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown