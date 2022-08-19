WE staged the first fully legal professional bareknuckle boxing show in the world for more than a century seven years ago this summer

The date was June 29, 2015 and the venue was Latimer Park in Northamptonshire.

There were a few hundred fans there that afternoon – and we’ve come a long way since then.

The O2 Arena is sure to be packed with 3,000 fight fans when we stage BKB 28 on Saturday, September 3 – and millions more will be tuning in around the world.

I’m confident we will have three million views that night – and I don’t think anyone will be disappointed.

For me, BKB 28 is our biggest and best show yet, topped by the rematch between Jimmy Sweeney and Barrie Jones.

Jimmy has been with us from the start and because of his skill and unique style he has helped the sport grow.

Our fighters are regularly featured in the local and national press, with Dan McGraffin the latest to be featured in the Daily Star.

The colourful interview can be read here: Porn star swapped gay films for bare knuckle fighting – and became world champion – Daily Star

Dan defends his world title on September 3 and the vacant world cruiserweight title is also up for grabs when Dan Podmore and Ryan Barrett clash.

Dan is already our world heavyweight champion and top graffiti artist Disney.B32 has painted his image on a wall in Birmingham.

Callan Harley has had a similar tribute paid to him in Peterborough, so our fighters are getting the recognition they deserve.

Because not everyone can be a bareknuckle boxer. It takes a lot of qualities most of us don’t have. The sport is obviously dangerous, but we are very proud of our safety record. Of course there have been cuts and broken bones, but we haven’t had a serious injury – and not every bareknuckle company can say the same.

We have the best medical teams at ringside and are careful with matchmaking. We only want 50-50 fights and that is what we have delivered time and again and why tickets for our shows sell out so fast!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown