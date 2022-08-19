Riddle Me This

I have to end in France with the Group One Prix Morny over six furlongs at Deauville and where we have five runners – three trained in the UK, two trained in Ireland – and not a single representative from the home team, which is a first as far as I can remember.

Manhattan Jungle is held by The Antarctic on earlier Deauville form, while The Antarctic is held by Blackbeard on Chantilly form from July. With those three hopefully falling in to some kind of order it is Blackbeard who comes out on top, and with Ryan Moore ridding he looks to have a chance. Persian Force is a massive danger on his best form – but was hammered seven lengths by Little Big Bear last time out at The Curragh, though he was two places and over two lengths in front of Blackbeard in the Coventry Stakes and thus comes out on top of the four horses mentioned so far!

If there is an improver in this field I wonder if it may be The Ridler, the winner of the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot over five furlongs, and bred to be even better over six. He has had a nice rest unlike his rivals here, and may make the most of that under the excellent Christophe Soumillon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Ridler 1.33pm Deauville 7/1 most bookmakers