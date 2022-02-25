WE’VE added another big fight to BKB 25 – and when I say big, I mean BIG!

Charlie Milner is 6ft 5ins tall and around 120kgs – and so is his opponent at the O2 Arena on Sunday, April 10.

MMA fans will probably know all about Quentin Domingos – and what we did in his last fight.

He beat UFC legend Antonio ‘Big Foot’ Silva for what was a career-best win – and now the Frenchman has Charlie in his sights.

Charlie is expecting a war and knows victory will put him in the mix for more big fights.

The talk this week has been all about Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte and there’s huge interest in the heavyweight division in BKB™ as well.

Jody Meikle came in at short notice to face Dorian Darch for the vacant belt after Dan Podmore pulled out through injury – and he pulled off a stunning upset win.

He has his first title defence pencilled in for June and contenders for a shot at his world championship belt include Darch and Podmore.

There have been some lively exchanges between the fighters on social media and I know the fans want to see them settle their differences and find out who will be the last man standing.

The bill also features a BKB debut for former X Factor contestant Ellis Lacy.

He’s had MMA and kickboxing experience and is ready to test himself in BKB™!

Ellis is attracted by the challenge of the ultimate combat sport and the exposure fighters get on BKB™.

The show in January was watched by 3,000 fans at the O2 Arena and we had 2.7 million views around the world on television!

BKB™ has come a long way – and we are going to keep growing!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown