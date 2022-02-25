Moore Runner Out To Make Amends At Fontwell

French Bumper has he rather dubious honour of jumping all sorts of strange obstacles to win his only point-to-point – only to unseat Josh Moore on his only start under rules in a bumper here at Fontwell – go figure!

To be fair to his jockey, he did hang badly and it was not rider error, but he is back in action this afternoon at Gary Moore’s local track looking to make amends for that mishap.

A costly purchase (as are numerous horses bought out of point-to-points these days), he was sent off a 7/1 chance that day, suggesting to me that he may well improve for the race, and if that is the case, he may well have been found a suitable event this afternoon by his astute handler, and can at least land the place parts of our bet – assuming jockey and horse keep their partnership intact.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way French Bumper 4.50pm Fontwell 8/1 Bet365