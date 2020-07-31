We’ve signed up another big name since last week’s column

UFC veteran Rony Jason has put pen to paper and will be fighting for us by the end of the year.

He’s the second former UFC fighter to join in recent weeks, following Fabio Maldonado.

We think fans who loved watching them fight in UFC will enjoy watching them fight bareknuckle.

I always think that if you enjoy watching combat sports, you will enjoy bareknuckle boxing.

I love watching heavyweights and for that reason, Saturday, September 12 can’t come soon enough for me.

That’s the night of the heavyweight ‘Prizefighter’ – and when these lads start throwing punches, anything could happen !

There’s a chance Fabio could face the winner for the vacant world heavyweight championship.

Rony and Fabio know what to expect from us because we follow the blueprint the UFC set down.

We make the same promise that the UFC makes – we only have 50/50 fights.

Every fighter in BKB is contracted to us so that means we never have to deal with any managers or promoters.

There’s nobody telling us: ‘We’re not fighting him.’

We just ring the fighters and make the fights – and we don’t have favourites.

We just want to see 50-50 fights that give the fans value for money.

If it’s a good fight, we make it. If they want to pick and choose who they fight, go and fight for someone else.

Our fighters want to fight to prove who’s the best.

Here’s a great example.

After Ricardo Franco beat Jimmy Sweeney last November, both rang me the next day asking for a rematch !

Jimmy wasn’t happy because he lost and Ricardo was disappointed that he won on cuts.

He didn’t feel he beat Jimmy properly – and he gets his chance to finish the job on BKB 21, on Sunday, September 6.

Jimmy promises that nobody will ever beat him twice and says he will knock Franco out in the rematch.

The first fight had everything – quality boxing, knockdowns and drama – and I expect more of the same from the rematch.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown