Breathtaking worth a second Look in Oak Tree Stakes

Now stepped back up to 7f, Breathtaking Look looks a solid contender and worth a play at 7/1 in the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood today (1.45).

This Stuart Williams trained five-year-old progressed throughout last season when winning three times.

In the last of those at Doncaster over 7f, she made all in the Group 3 Sceptre Stakes and only had to be ridden out to readily account for Preening by a length.

Breathtaking Look has had three starts this season over 6f and looked better than ever in posting some solid efforts in defeat.

They include when going down by just a length to subsequent Group 1 July Cup winner Oxted in the Group 3 Abernant Stakes when keeping on well for pressure without being able to match the pace of the winner.

Breathtaking Look also ran really well last time out in a Group 3 at York when headed close home and beaten just a neck by Queen Jojo.

She is clearly in good heart and the step back up to 7f, over which she has a 42 per cent strike rate having won three times and been placed once in seven starts, is an obvious plus.

Breathtaking look is also now reunited with Jim Crowley who rode her to her last success and was onboard when chasing home Oxted in the Abernant.

Underfoot conditions are also fine, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Whilst One Master looks a worthy favourite on the pick of her form, she is a hold up performer who needs things to drop right and looks plenty short enough in my eyes from draw two where she could find herself boxed on the inside and forced to sit and wait for daylight.

So at the odds on offer, Breathaking Look appeals more and looks a solid each-way alternative with William Hill who are paying four places.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Breathtaking Look (7/1 William Hill – paying 4 places)