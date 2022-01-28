WHAT a great night BKB 24 was!

I thought every fight was brilliant and you made it extra special.

Ticket sales were a bit slow to start with as people worried about the Government putting restrictions in place, but on the night, the O2 Arena was absolutely packed!

How great it was to see everyone there enjoying the fights and having a great night out.

It made me think how much we missed the crowds when we were forced to put on shows behind closed doors.

What I love about our fans is that everyone who buys a ticket watches every fight. At pro gloved boxing shows, you see fans go home once they have seen their mate box, but at BKB™ shows they watch every fight.

The O2 Arena was full when the show started – and still full when it ended.

The reason for that is that every fight is 50-50, so every fight has the potential to be a classic and in BKB™, all it takes is one punch.

We saw some great action on Saturday night – and some great skill.

Scott McHugh is a great example to every other BKB™ fighter. He started out as a hard-as-nails scrapper and on BKB 24 he dished out a boxing lesson to a top-class Mexican. Scott has obviously worked very hard in the gym and is getting his rewards.

One of the stories of the night was Jody Meikle, the ‘Cinderella Man’ of BKB™.

Jody stepped in at short notice and upset Dorian Darch for the vacant world heavyweight championship.

Jody looks made for bareknuckle boxing. As a pro gloved boxer he proved his toughness. Jody was forever being chucked in at the deep end at short notice – and never gave any opponent an easy night.

That prepared him for the tough world of BKB™ – and now he’s a world champion.

What a great story and what a great night.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown