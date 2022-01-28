Pauling Horse Appealing At Sedgefield

Up North next to Sedgefield where I am hoping for a big run from Stokes – even if he is still a maiden over hurdles after just the two starts over obstacles. The winner of his bumper on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, he wasn’t beaten far when second on his hurdling debut at Newcastle and filled the same spot last time out, seven lengths adrift of short-priced favourite Since Day One.

Interestingly, connections have ignored further novice events with the seven-year-old and have decided to send him handicapping instead, presumably suggesting that a mark of 106 may well underestimate his true abilities.

Good ground seems ideal and may well see a much improved effort, and with his stable in good form, he seems to have a decent shout.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Stokes 3.30pm Sedgefield 7/4 most bookmakers