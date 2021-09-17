WHAT a great night we had at BKB 22!

Because of fighters pulling out for one reason or another, it was probably the hardest show we’ve ever put together.

But it was worth it in the end!

We saw some cracking fights, spectacular knockouts, the return of a legend, new stars emerging and a top-of-the-bill fight to remember.

Jimmy Sweeney boxed superbly on Saturday night, as well he’s ever boxed in my opinion.

But for me, Ricardo Franco left the ring a winner as well.

Nine months ago, he was in hospital fighting for his life and even after winning that battle, doctors told him there was no chance he would ever fight again.

Ricardo didn’t just fight again, he went straight back into the biggest fight in bareknuckle boxing.

The crowd loved it and pay-per-view figures were very encouraging. It was another massive night for everyone involved in BKB™

The next show is on Saturday, November 20, but we won’t be seeing Jimmy Sweeney until next year.

He tells me he needs a break – and he deserves it.

As I’m sure you’re aware, Jimmy has been as low as it’s possible to be over the last few months and the way he’s come through is an inspiration.

He said before Saturday night’s fight that just to be well enough to get in the ring and compete again was a victory for him.

He then went on to produce a punch-perfect performance in the biggest fight of his life when his fighting future was on the line.

Jimmy and Ricardo have both turned their lives around in the last few months and I’m proud to say they fight for BKB™

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown