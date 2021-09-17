Welcome to the Champions League Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish in action credit: Anthony Stanley for Daily Sport

Welcome to the Champions League

When Paul Gascoine first played in the Premier League he was famously “welcomed” by Vinnie Jones.

Fortunately for Jack Grealish his Champions League debut was a lot more pleasant.

Ex Aston Villa player Jack Grealish made a fabulous debut in the Uefa Champions League tournament in a 9 goal thriller, finishing with the man of the match accolade.

Always involved in the Manchester City attacks, he assisted in one goal before scoring a wonderful solo goal as City finished comfortable winners in a 6-3 thriller against RB Leipzig.

Jack Grealish on his way to Man of the Match award Credit Anthony Stanley for Daily Sport

Before the group match Grealish had spoken about his ambitions and a desire to play at the highest level, citing this as the reason for his move from Aston Villa.

Winning the Premier League and playing against top European clubs in the UEFA Champions League tournament was very high in his ambitions.

Scoring on his tournament debut for Man city was an excellent way to cement his career ambitions to win at the highest level, to help City win the Premier League, to attain trophies and prove to his many critics that the £100 million price tag was warranted.

The move from his boyhood club Aston Villa to high flying, high spending Manchester City was criticised by many, including some Villa fans.

He hopes now that those former fans will now wish him continued club success alongside his International career playing for England.

As his club career thrives it’s hoped that he could yet become the catalyst that finally helps Pep to fulfil his Man City dreams … the dream to fill those empty seats at the Etihad stadium

Words and Pictures Anthony Stanley for Daily Sport