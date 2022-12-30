WHAT a great year it’s been for BKB™!

We’ve seen great fighters in great fights – and seen some great comebacks and shocks as well!

Barrie Jones confirmed himself as the sport’s pound for pound No 1 and Dan Podmore won world titles at two weights in 2022.

Dan’s fight with Ryan Barrett for the vacant cruiserweight belt in September was one of the best in any combat sport in 2022.

It was unbelievable drama!

As has been written before, Dan was a journeyman on the unlicensed circuit before he made the switch to BKB™ – and look at him now.

He’s off to Thailand next month for another huge fight.

There have been so many ‘Rocky’ stories written in 2022.

Marley Churcher couldn’t even make a fist until around 18 months ago – and now he’s British champion with a world-title fight to look forward to.

Marley meets James Connelly in a clash of top-quality operators.

And how about Jody Meikle?

Jody was an ex fighter until he read Dorian Darch was looking for someone to fight for the vacant world heavyweight championship in January.

Jody stepped in – and pulled off a huge upset.

Marko Martinjak made a stunning return in December.

Out of action for more than four years he faced the unbeaten American Chad Kelly for the world super-middleweight title – and thrashed him in three rounds.

If that was a good comeback, how about Dave Thomas?

His career looked over after he broke his leg against Mickey Parker in August, 2021.

But Dave was back this year and claimed the vacant British super-middleweight title by forcing a retirement win over Steven Evans.

We had to say goodbye to Hall-of-Fame fighter Sean George this year because of injury, but Jimmy Sweeney is still going and has huge fights ahead of him in 2023.

So does Brad Scott, an ex UFC fighter whose debut was as good as any I’ve seen in BKB™.

Because of these fighters, BKM™ have agreed television deals in more countries around the world and Amazon Prime will be screening our shows in 2023.

That means BKB™ will be available to many million more people.

2022 was a great year and I’m convinced 2023 will be even better, so all the best for the new year and stick with BKB™!

Until next time

Joe Smith-Brown