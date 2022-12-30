Another Win Here Would Be Magic

One from Exeter to round off our Sunday shenanigans when Jeremy Scott looks to have found another suitable opportunity for Annie Magic who bolted up last time out at Wincanton over further following a C&D second on her hurdling bow.

The drop back in trip today is not guaranteed to be ideal, but she made all last time out and will hopefully try the same tactics here, and as she won’t be stopping late on unlike some, I am rather hoping she can come home without seeing another horse throughout.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Annie Magic 12.55pm Exeter 5/4 all bookmakers