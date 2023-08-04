WHAT a night BKB 33 was!

I thought it was our best show ever. It had absolutely everything.

The commentators were calling the cruiserweight ding doing between Brad Scott and Kevin Greenwood one of the fights of the year.

And the good news is, they have agreed to do it all over again!

The drawn verdict means Brad keeps his British cruiserweight championship after an epic battle. There were bombs thrown, blood spilled and back-and-forth action from first bell to last.

It will take time for the wounds to heal and when they have, we will look at making the rematch.

We saw a rematch on BKB 33 between Dan Lerwell and CJ Mills. What a punch it was from Dan to drop CJ in the first – and what heart CJ showed to get up and carry on fighting.

Punch of the night was probably the left hook Hayden Sherriff detonated on the chin of John Thomas Johnson.

It was some way for Hayden to announce himself in BKB™!

Performance of the night came from Jimmy Sweeney.

He can now call himself a four-weight world champion after outboxing Ionel Levitchi.

Jimmy actually broke his right hand in the first round, but his jab was enough.

It was fast, hard and kept landing until Ionel couldn’t take any more.

It was some performance by a fighter who’s been written off time and again. Who knows how much more Jimmy can achieve?

BKB 33 also included ‘The Road to Thailand’ tournament and we now know that Scott McHugh and Sonny Smith will face each other in the final.

There was huge respect between the two fighters after they both came through the semi finals.

Sonny called Scott “a legend” and Scott says he expects a tough fight. There was no bad blood, just mutual respect, the way it should be.

The challenge now is to better BKB 33 and we are going to give it a go!

BKB 34 is already taking shape and the top-of-the-bill fight on Saturday, September 16 has the makings of an absolute classic.

Dan Chapman defends his world flyweight championship against Ishe Smith, who has made the switch to BKB™ after winning world honours in the gloved sport.

These are two top quality fighters and it promises to be a classic when they fight each other.

Until next time

Joe Smith-Brown