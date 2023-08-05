Whyte v Joshua CANCELLED after adverse VADA TEST findings

Whyte v Joshua II due to take place next Saturday [Aug 12] at London’s o2 has been cancelled by promoters MATCHROOM after Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed them, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.



Promoters [Matchroom] have confirmed the cancellation in a brief statement and added that a full investigation will be conducted.