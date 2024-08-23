WHAT a night we had in Cardiff last Saturday

The place was packed, the atmosphere electric and what about those fights!

There was drama from start to finish.

How about Jack Marshman against Karl ‘One Shot’ Craig? Surely that has to be one of the rounds of the year in all combat sports?

They were both on the floor in the 30 seconds or so and the fists kept flying for another couple of minutes until Jack was the last man standing.

In the top of the bill fight, Barrie Jones and LT ‘Smash’ Nelson gave us a fight that lived up to the hype.We said it was the best fight in bareknuckle boxing, one of the best fights in combat sports and that’s how it turned out. It swung one way and then the other – until ‘Smash’ landed the final punch.

The atmosphere during that fight was something else. Everyone in the place seemed to be either singing, shouting encouragement or screaming all the way through.

We will definitely be returning to Wales again for another show.

You will have surely seen the photographs of Dorian Darch’s ear that went all over social media after the show.

It just shows how tough this sport is and how tough the fighters are.

That injury hasn’t deterred Dorian from fighting again. He’s asked for a rematch with Volodymyr Skurtu once his ear has healed and we will do our best to deliver the fight.

There would be a lot of interest in that fight.

There’s been huge interest in our Leeds show on October 12.

I estimate that 80 per cent of tickets for BYB 32 have already been sold and we are several weeks way from the show.

I expect the Leeds fans to be just as noisy and passionate as the Welsh.

The top of the bill at the John Charles Centre for Sport is Leeds against Wales.

Scott McHugh faces Liam Rees for the BYB Police Gazzette super-welterweight championship.

If you want to be there to see it, get your tickets fast!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown