Ready – Aim – Fire

Oisin Murphy will need to get See The Fire going a lot earlier than he did at Glorious Goodwood where she narrowly failed to reel in Aidan O’Brien’s Opera Singer by a neck over a furlong further.

That was a Group One and the Strensall stakes is a Group Three so connections have every right to feel confident this afternoon, with the rest of her 2024 form seeing her up against Elmalka in the 1000 Guineas, Porta Fortuna in the Coronation Stakes, and City Of Troy in the Coral Eclipse, and it seems fair to suggest nothing of that standard is in opposition here.

She is sitting pretty off bottom weight thanks to her age allowance and her sex allowance, and I am hoping we can start the day with a comfortable winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win See The Fire 1.50pm York 5/2 most bookmakers