YOU asked for more bareknuckle boxing – and we listened!

We are planning a bumper day of action in November.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, we have had to postpone the shows we had planned for September 6 and 12 and October 11.

They have been put back to November – and the plan is to stage two shows on the same day.

We are planning to stage a show in the afternoon and another in the evening.

There would be a total of 18 fights on the same day.

That will be an amazing day of non-stop action and my guess is fans will see at least one of the best fights of the year on that day!

I like to think that, for drama and excitement, our fights are at least the equal of anything you will see in the boxing ring or the MMA cage.

In so many of our fights, both fighters end up on the floor and it comes down to whoever is the toughest wins.

I think just about every champion in BKB has been on the floor at some stage in their career, but they get up and keep fighting.

Our fighters are a different breed and I know I’m not the only one looking forward to the next shows.

Every day I get calls or messages from fans wanting to know when the next show will be or when their favourite fighter is on next.

We had to put off the next three shows because the O2 Arena still have so many employees off work. We asked about the possibility of putting the shows on behind closed doors, but were told it wouldn’t be possible.

Our hands our tied. There really was nothing we could do.

In the meantime, there’s loads of great action on our You Tube channel for you to enjoy until November comes around!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown