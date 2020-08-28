Covid KO’s Bradford’s annual WANKING FESTIVAL

The highlight of the world WANKING calendar the annual Bradford Wanking Festival 2020 has be postponed due to SOCIAL DISTANCING restrictions brought in in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic.

The globally renowned event attended by WANKERS from around the world, has never before been cancelled in its 50 years of existence, but thanks to the pandemic this years event is off.

We spoke to organiser Major Rupert Davies-Turner who said “If I told you our team of judges and contestants are GUTTED that would be an understatement.”

Year after year contestants compete in the main events World Freestyle, Synchronised Wanking, Mixed Doubles, Rhythmic Wanking and Wanker of the Year.

Rupert added I suppose its one of those things if Tokyo 2020 has to be next summer than so will Bradford 2020.

Daily Sport have exclusively spoken to Wilhelm Whigler president of the WWF [World Wanking Federation] who the event is affiliated to, he told Daily Sport “2020 is a sad year for our athletes many of whom have trained for years to get to Bradford, all for nothing.”