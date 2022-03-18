YOU might want to look at the bareknuckle boxing page on Wikipedia

The experts there have updated the page to include more of BKB™’s story.

It was myself and Joe who brought the sport back after 100 years, made it legal and took it to a worldwide audience and the Wkipedia page now reflects that.

It tells the story of BKB TM from the beginning to where we are now, with sell-out shows at London’s O2 Arena.

Expect to read more about our fighters on Wikipedia in the next few weeks.

More history will be made in a few weeks when we hold BKB 25 – and one of the biggest fights in BKB™ history.

Jimmy Sweeney is the pound-for-pound No 1 – and he’s facing the knockout specialist of BKB™ at the O2 Arena on Sunday, April 10.

Jones has won all six fights by knockout, but can he catch Jimmy?

This has the makings of a classic boxer-vs-puncher match up.

We have several other fights on BKB 25 that are worthy of top-of-the-bill status.

There’s the rematch between legends Sean George and Tony Lafferty, Carl Hobley defending his world cruiserweight title against Mickey Parker and also the Nathan DeCastro-James Connelly match up.

These are all big, 50-50 fights and it looks like there will be another sell-out crowd there to watch it.

Tickets are selling well, so if you haven’t got yours yet, I would hurry up and get one!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown