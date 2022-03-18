One For The Road At Chepstow

Our third horse at Chepstow this afternoon will be the Paul Nicholls trained Knowsley Road, who has his second start under Rules in the bumper that closes the card at 5.15pm.

Only beaten half a length in a similar race at Exeter on the first of January, his stable were woefully out of sorts at that time, suggesting he did remarkably well in the circumstances.

The yard are back in far better form now, and with that run under his belt, he looks likely to take all the beating here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Knowsley Road 5.15pm Chepstow Evens Bet365