Blame Culture a bet at 6s

In the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton today (6.40), Blame Culture looks weighted to go well and worth siding with at 6/1.

This George Margarson trained six-year-old has won twice and been placed once in four starts over course and distance.

The two successes came back in 2019 when he landed a class 5 off a mark of 77 and a class 4 by a neck off the same rating when partnered on both occasions by David Probert.

Blame Culture also ran well in a class 4 over course and distance when beaten a head off 77 and posted a couple of solid efforts last year when runner-up off 79 and 80 in class 4 contests at Lingfield and Chelmsford.

He is now able to race in this class 5 affair off 72 and that makes him a key player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form under Probert who has won twice and been placed on two occasions from seven starts on him.

Blame Culture has also won once and been placed on four occasions from eight starts, so looks to have lots going for him at a venue which clearly suits.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Blame Culture (6/1 bet365 – BOG)