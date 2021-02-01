Drakefell weighted to deliver at Wolverhampton

Off a career-low mark in a grade in grade in which he has a fine record, Drakefell makes plenty of appeal in the 5f selling handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.40).

This six-year-old landed a class 5 claimer over course and distance back in March 2019 when in the care of Richard Hannon and scoring by four lengths off a rating of 76.

He then joined Antony Brittain and followed up in a class 4 at Lingfield off a mark of 77, after which he got put up to 82.

Drakefell went on to post some solid efforts in defeat last year, including twice in class 3 company when an neck second at Southwell and a 1 1/2 length runner-up at Chelmsford off 75.

He is now able to race in this class 5 affair off 71 and that gives him a big shout at the weights on the pick of his form.

Drakefell has also won two of his five starts over course and distance and has a strike rate of just under 43 per cent in the grade having won three times and been placed once in seven starts.

Harry Russell also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim, so I think this looks a good opportunity for Drakefell to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Drakefell (4/1 bet365 – BOG)