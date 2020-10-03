Blind Beggar a 20/1 bet in Two-Year-Old Trophy

Blind Beggar looked an unlucky loser last time out and has form in the book whch suggests he is worth a wager at 20/1 in the Listed 5f Two-Year-Old Trophy at Redcar today (3.25)

This son of Equiano has shaped with plenty of promise in all four of his starts, most notably on the second of those when a 1 length third of 14 to Umm Kulthum at Thirsk.

Blind Beggar challenged at the furlong marker and only lose second close home. The winner and that one has since finished third in a Group 2, won a Group 3 and ran very well last time out when a 3/4 length third in a Group 1 at Newmarket off an official rating of 102.

That gives the form a strong look and Blind Beggar backed it up with a solid 3/4 length second to Eye Up It’s Maggie on soft ground at Catterick where the front two pulled 8 1/2 lengths clear of the third home on his final start for Michael Dods.

He then joined Richard Fahey and ran very well at Haydock eight days ago where he stumbled badly four from home before running on strongly to go down by just 1/2 a length to Atalis Bay.

The winner looks a useful sort who was completing a hat-trick and but for the stumble I think Blind Beggar would have won.

So with proven form on soft ground and the prospect of better to come for his new handler, I think Blind Beggar is well-worth an each-way wager in this – especially based on his run behind Umm Kulthum.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Blind Beggar (20/1 bet365 – BOG, paying 4 places)