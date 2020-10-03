El Jefe weighted to strike at Redcar

Now stepped back up in trip, El Jefe looks worth a punt at 13/2 off what looks a potentially lenient mark in the 1m 2f handicap at Redcar today (2.15)

This Brian Ellison trained three-year-old was well-beaten in his first three starts before putting in a much improved effort on handicap debut over 1m at Pontefract when slowly away before keeping on to finish a 3 3/4 length third of 11 to Guipure in a class 5 off a mark of 55.

The winner wen on to win again next time up and ran off 80 when last seen in action, whilst the fourth home Brequet Boy – who finished a length behind the selection – scored last time out off 74.

Hooroo, who came fifth, has also won since off 62 – so that form looks rock solid in relation to this same grade affair.

El Jefe is able to race in it off just 50 having been dropped 3lb since finishing a decent keeping on fifth of 11 to Ayr Poet over 1m at Ayr when sent off a well-backed second favourite.

It makes him a huge player at the weights on his aforementioned run at Pontefract and the 1m 2f of this should suit judge on his Ayr effort.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way El Jefe (13/2 generally available – use BOG firms)