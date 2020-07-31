Blown By Wind weighted to go well in Golden Mile

In the Golden Mile Handicap at Goodwood today (2.45), Blown By Wind looks weighted to go well and makes plenty of each-way appeal at 33/1.

This Mark Johnston trained four-year-old looked as good as ever when scoring at Newmarket back in June when only having to be ridden out to readily beat Pogo by 1/2 a length off a mark of 100.

The runner-up has since won a Listed race and finished third in a Group 1 in France to the very smart Persian King to now be rated 114.

As the selection was receiving just 3lb from that rival it gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 2.

Nothing has gone right for Blow By Wind in three subsequent outings as a result of blowing the starts and being slowly away.

In the first of those, he made eye-catching late headway to finish a nine length 13th of 23 to Motakhayal in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Blown by Wind has since put in two similar efforts at Newmarket. In the first of those he a fast finishing length runner-up to Arigato off a mark of 107 having forfeited ground at the start and denied a clear run a furlong from home..

He then again ran better than the bare result suggests when making good late headway when a seven length 10 of 17 to Motakhayal in the Bunbury Cup.

Blow By Wind is able to race in this off an unchanged mark of 106 and that make him a player at the weights judged on his win over Pogo and fine effort behind Arigato.

If getting away in level terms I think he has a big shout in this under PJ McDonald who is one from two on him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Blown By Wind (33/1 BetVictor, William Hill – paying 4 places)