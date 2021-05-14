Blue Cup a strong fancy under Buick

Blue Cup looked a desperately unlucky loser last time out, so off an unchanged mark is a strong fancy at 11/4 to gain compensation in the 1m 2f handicap on today’s card at York (2.40).

This five-year-old has only had 11 starts, winning twice. The first of those successes came in a maiden at Longchamp when trained in France and he went on to run well on handicap debut when fourth at Toulouse.

Blue Cup then moved to join David Menuisier last summer and after an eye-catching run at Newbury was very impressive when running out the wide margin winner of a 16-runner affair at Sandown.

After being held-up, the gelding made good headway two from home and taking up the running inside the last showed a good turn of foot to shoot clear and score by five lengths from Gas Monkey off a mark of 77.

Blue Cup was then far from disgraced when a 1 3/4 length fifth of 10 in a decent contest at Deauville on soft ground.

That run suggested to me that there were more races to be won with him this year, and that view was confirmed when he finished fifth of 10 to Victory Chime in the City And Suburban at Epsom last month.

After being slowly away, Blue Cup was constantly denied a clear run in the home straight and kept on under a motionless Ryan Moore to be beaten just 2 1/2 lengths.

He finished full of running and there is no doubt in my mind that he was the best horse in the race and granted any daylight would have won with something to spare.

This more galloping and open track will suit him far better, so off an unchanged mark of 93 he very much looks the one to be on under William Buick.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Blue Cup (11/4 BetVictor)