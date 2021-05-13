Polish weighted to shine in York staying finale

In the 2m handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at York (4.50), I think Polish looks potentially well-ahead of his mark and the one to be on at 9/2.

This six-year-old has some fairly useful form to his name on the flat when trained by Roger Charlton, winning once and finishing fourth in a class 4 handicap at Sandown off a mark of 81 and third in a same grade affair at Haydock off 80.

After two starts for John Gallagher he then joined Fergal O’Brien for a hurdling campaign and has developed into a useful type over the obstacles.

Polish has won twice and finished third in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham to be rated 137. He now reverts to the level off a mark of 76 and also has a further 3lb taken off his back by the claim of Connor Brace.

That makes him look thrown-in at the weights in this class 3 affair if transferring the improved form he has shown over hurdles back to this sphere.

Underfoot conditions are also fine, so I think there is simply nothing not to like about the chances of Polish and he is thus a strong fancy to land the spoils here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Polish (9/2 Betfred – BOG)