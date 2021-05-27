Bollin Joan has a big shout at her beloved Ripon

Bollin Joan has a fine record at Ripon, so off what looks a workable mark is a strong fancy at 100/30 to further enhance it with victory in the 1m 2f handicap there today (3.05).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old mare has won twice and been placed once in four starts over course and distance.

Her last win came in a class 4 at Catterick on soft ground back in October where she ran on strongly to account for Glenties by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 78.

Bollin Joan then went on to round off the campaign with a cracking five length fourth of 23 to On To Victory in the competitive class 2 November Handicap at Doncaster where she ran off 85.

That form reads extremely well in relation to this lower grade class 4 affair and Bollin Joan is able to race in it off 4lb lower.

Her current rating of 81 is just 3lb higher than when last successful and entitles her to be very competitive on the pick of her form – especially on her run in the November Handicap.

Bollin Joan also comes into this on the back of an eye-catching run on her second start this season off 1lb higher when a 7 3/4 length fifth of 17 to Flyin Solo at York.

After being ridden to take up the running two from home she got headed approaching the final furlong and then lost places after her run flattened out.

That should have put Bollin Joan spot on for this and another plus is that she is now reunited with David Allen for the first time since wining here last August as he has a 31 per cent strike rate on her (five wins from 16 rides).

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Bollin Joan (100/30 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power)