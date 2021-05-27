History Writer the Whitsun Cup wager

Now dropped in grade on the back of an eye-catching run last time out, the well-treated History Writer looks worth a wager to get back to winning ways in the Whitsun Cup Handicap on today’s card at Sandown (8.00).

This David Menusier trained six-year-old has won twice and been placed once in four starts over this course and distance.

The last of those successes came back in June 2019 where he landed a class 2 by two lengths from Baltic Baron off a mark of 91.

History Writer went on to round off the campaign with a win in a Listed contest on heavy ground in France off an official rating of 93, and that resulted in him starting of last year on a rating of 106 and failing to sparkle in three starts – albeit they came in Group 2 and 3 company.

It was the same story in his first two outings this season in class 2 handicaps, but there was much more to like about his run in that grade at Ascot earlier in the month when eighth of 27 to River Nymph in the Victoria Cup.

After being slowly away, History Writer raced at the rear before making smooth headway travelling well two from home.

He then kept on nicely to be beaten 3 1/2 lengths without quite ever having the pace to challenge the principles.

That showed that he retained plenty of ability and having been dropped another 2lb, History Writer is now able to race off a mark of 93.

It makes him a major player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form now dropped back down into class 3 company for the first time in two years.

So with his optimum conditions at the course which clearly plays to his strengths, and William Buick in the plate for the first time, History Writer looks to have lots going for him in this if building on his latest effort.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win History Writer (3/1 generally available – use BOG firms)