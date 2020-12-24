Boxing Day Tips: Cyrus Keep the standout wager at Wetherby

On the back of an eye-catching effort last time out, Cyrus Keep makes plenty of appeal at 9/2 in the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Wetherby on Boxing Day (12.53).

This Ruth Jefferson trained seven-year-old shaped with promise in two of his first three starts over hurdles when tenderly handled before putting in an improved effort on handicap debut when a keeping on seven length third of 11 to Devour over 2m 5f at this venue.

Cyrus Keep then got fitted with the blinkers for the first time and went into my notebook as a sure fire future winner when third of 13 to San Rumoldo over 2m 4f at Southwell last month.

After racing in midfield, he made stealthy headway to chase the leaders travelling strongly three from home. He was then in the process of pressing the leader when clouting the second last hard.

That halted his momentum, so it was to his credit that Cyrus Keep still held every chance at the last before weakening on the run-in to be beaten just over three lengths off a rating of 98.

Cyrus Keep is able to race in this same grade class 4 affair off an unchanged mark – which I think he is ahead off – and appeals as the type to go on progressing.

The stable also has strike rate of just over 28.5 per cent at the track in the past 12 months having saddled to winners and once placed from just seven runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Cyrus Keep (9/2 William Hill – paying 4 places)