Boxing Day Tips: Tedham weighted to go well at Wincanton

In the 2m 5f handicap hurdle at Wincanton on Boxing Day (2.45), Tedham looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and worth a punt at 8/1.

This Jonjo O’Neill trained six-year-old shaped witb plenty of promise in his first three starts over the obstacles at the start of the 2018/19 season.

In the last of those at Exeter, Tedham finished a five length second of 17 to Getaway Trump at Exeter. Although no match for the winner, who is now rated 152 over hurdles and 143 over fences, he stuck to the task well and the race has thrown-up plenty of subsequent winners.

Tedham then opened his account next time up on handicap debut over this course and distance when running on strongly to land a 14-runner affair by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 125.

He got put up 6lb for that and ran better than his finishing position suggests when seventh of 23 to Three Musketeers in a hot Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Aintree’s 2019 Grand National meeting when sent off the 11/2 favourite.

After tracking the leaders he was asked for an effort three from home, before making mistakes at the final two flights to be nearest at the finish and beaten 13 3/4 lengths.

Tedham also ran well at Cheltenham’s Showcase when keeping on to finish a never nearer 10 3/4 lengths sixth of 17 to Duke Street off 131 and backed that up with a solid three lengths third of 17 to Stoney Mountain in the Grade 3 Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock off 130.

He is able to race in this class 2 affair off the same rating and reverts back to hurdles after failing to shine on chasing debut at Exeter last month.

That gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective and the highly-talented Kevin Brogan now partners Tedham and takes off a handy 7lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tedham (8/1 bet365)