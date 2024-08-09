3X Boxing Signs Fighters from Misfits Boxing for Epic Heavyweight Showdown at Indigo o2

In a thrilling move that’s set the boxing world abuzz, 3X Boxing has signed top fighters from Misfits Boxing for an eagerly anticipated heavyweight clash. On August 17, the Indigo o2 will host a colossal bout between two rising stars: Beaman, known on Instagram as @badboybeaman, and Ben Knights, who goes by @ben04knights2.

Both fighters have made names for themselves with explosive performances and fearless attitudes, captivating fans with their raw talent and charisma. Beaman, a powerhouse with a record of knockouts, is known for his relentless style and unbreakable spirit. His social media following has soared, and his fans, the “Beaman Army,” are eagerly awaiting this showdown.

Ben Knights, on the other hand, is no stranger to the spotlight. With his impeccable technique and strategic prowess, he’s earned respect and admiration from peers and fans alike. His Instagram feed is a testament to his dedication and hard work, filled with training videos that showcase his remarkable skills.

The clash between these two titans is more than just a fight; it’s a battle for supremacy in the heavyweight division. Both fighters have promised an unforgettable night of boxing, with Beaman facing off against Knights on live feed with Gunman Boxing.

3X Boxing are equally excited. “This is the fight fans have been waiting for,” said a Hassan Hussien from 3X Boxing. “Both Beaman and Knights have what it takes to become legends in the sport. This bout is going to be electrifying.”

The Indigo o2, known for hosting some of the most memorable events in sports and entertainment, is gearing up for what promises to be a sold-out event. Fans are advised to get their tickets early, as the anticipation for this heavyweight showdown is through the roof.

As August 17 approaches, the buzz continues to grow. Training camps are in full swing, with both fighters pushing their limits to ensure they’re at peak performance. Social media is ablaze with predictions and hype, as fans from around the world gear up for what could be the fight of the year.

Remaining tickets available now from the fighters or from www.3xboxing.com