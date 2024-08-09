Bob A Job Time

The obligatory once a Saturday handicap, and with nine runners at least we have a competitive heat. The draw seem irrelevant with just the nine runners, but the first fact of note is that we have not seen a winner priced longer than 10/1 in the last 10 years. All came home in the first seven on their last outing, and all were officially rated 85-97 inclusive.

Just using those few criteria we can get rid of six of the nine, leaving Bobby Bennu, Alzahir, and Fifty Nifty. Of those three, none of the trainers or jockeys have won this before, though Roger Varian has had one place, which makes Bobby Bennu the pick. A lightly raced son of Phoenix Of Spain who has won two of his three starts, he won very easily at Chester before holding on all out at Thirsk to win by a short head.

I am rather hoping that effort was largely down to the softer ground which he will hopefully avoid this afternoon, and off a mark of 95 for his handicap debut, there may be more improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bobby Bennu 3.05pm Newmarket 11/4 most bookmakers