AJ has 23lb weight advantage over Usyk but will that be enough to reclaim the belts?

At yesterday’s weigh-in Anthony Joshua scaled 244.5 lbs with CHAMPION Usyk coming in 23 lbs lighter at 221.5 lbs but if weight was all that mattered the first fight would have ended with AJ still the champion.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Oleksander Usyk and Anthony Joshua Weigh In ahead of their World Heavyweight Title Fight tomorrow night. 19 August 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

AJ is 4 lbs heavier than their last outing with Usyk just 1/2 lb heavier, sure everyone talks a good fight and no one has ever gone into a fight saying they expect to lose but for me Usyk has the edge up until now they guy always oozes an understated confidence that must rattle even the most seasoned of PRO’s.

Oleksander Usyk Unified Heavyweight World Champion told reporters gathered at Thursday’s [Aug 18] presser:



“Good afternoon Saudi Arabia. First and foremost, I want to say thank you to all who made it possible for us to fight here in Saudi Arabia. Prince Khaled, thank you so much. It is very important for me, my team, my country, and I’m really happy to be here. It’s not my first time, it’s my third time in Saudi Arabia. I feel like I’m going to be here again and again.



“We learned from each other in the first fight, but this is a continuation and the first round on Saturday will be round 13. We had enough time to study each other. We were born to compete for life, for belts, for everything. The one who does not compete, does not win. All our lives are competitions for something or somebody. That’s why we are competing. We’ve had enough time to study each other and this Saturday will be a great, great fight.”

With challenger Anthony Joshua former Unified Heavyweight World Champion:



“Thanks to everyone in Saudi Arabia. My friends, my team at the front there Prince Khaled, Skill Challenge and his family as well. Shout out to everyone first and foremost for taking care of us while we’ve been here. That’s it. It’s a ‘must-win’ fight. Preparations have been tough, but I like the pressure. Robert Garcia, Angel Fernandez, members of my previous team as well; they’ve been pushing me, challenging me, ensuring I stay focused, and positioning me to get the job done and emerge victorious come Saturday night.



“This is what competition is all about; setting goals I want to achieve and being disciplined enough to follow them through. That’s competition with myself. As you mentioned with the belts, they mean something but that’s all at the end of the target. It’s not like I’m skipping the process. I’m focused on the process.



“I’m looking forward to it. I want to compete. I’m looking forward to it. I can’t really say much else but you’ve got to have a competitive spirit. I’m prepared to do whatever it takes and I’m looking forward to competing this weekend.”

If AJ can recapture the belts this evening in Jeddah he will be a 3 time world champion but standing in his way is Usyk one of the best current pound for pound fighters which makes proceedings very interesting.

LIVE coverage on Sky Sports Box Office begins at 8pm UK time with the MAIN EVENT at approx 10pm.

Daily Sport says – We see Usyk going for the KO this time and a stoppage inside 7 rounds.