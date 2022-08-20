Bama Lama Ding-Dong

One on the Flat and one over jumps this Monday, starting at Chepstow where Bama Lama looks to have a decent each way shout in the Classified Stakes at 4.05pm.

A top three finish on his last three starts have left his supporters disappointed but he drops back to five furlongs again here after a two length third here last week when slowly away, rushed up to lead, and then weakening close home.

A level break and the drop back in trip look ideal and in a race that won’t take much winning, he has as good a chance as any here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bama Lama 4.05pm Chepstow 13/2 Bet365